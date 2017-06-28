Filter Grid List Map All categories All categories Belgium Antwerp Brussels Other in BE Estonia Tallinn Other in EE Germany Berlin Other in DE Hungary Budapest Other in HU Italy Milan Rome Other in IT Lithuania Vilnius Other in LT Netherlands Amsterdam Rotterdam Other in NL Spain Barcelona Madrid Other in ES Other countries Price Min: Max: Category Studio Location Square meters Min: Max: Height Min: Max: FREE services and facilities Studio lights Studio assistant / crew Daylight / total white Blackout / total black Backgrounds Infinity wall Green screen / blue screen Softboxes Reflectors Poly boards Light stands Tabletop Ceiling rail system Wireless flash triggers Camera bodies & lenses Smoke machine Wind machine Stereo system Projector Monitor In house postproduction Furniture Make-up area Dressing room Shower Clothes rail Iron & ironing board Garment steamer Wi-Fi Air-conditioning Coffee & tea Kitchen facilities Lounge / meeting room Street parking Private parking / access Disabled access Update view All categories Belgium Estonia Germany Hungary Italy Lithuania Netherlands Spain Other countries Camera Work Studio €180 / day JOSE JULIAN B Spring studio €15 / hour Spring S Studio-344 €500 / day Robert P Totem Collective Studio - Genova €180 / day Totem Collective Studio Plató For Tv And Comercials €500 / day Hector A Golden Studio Barcelona €100 / hour Francisco Brand new high-tech photostudio €15 / hour Photostudio U Studio Drongen €200 / day Jan M Spacious studio with Infinitywall in Utrecht, near Amsterdam €299 / day Robert P Fotostudio Amsterdam - Studio GO1 €75 / hour STUDIO GO1 Minded Factory Studios €25 / hour Johanna H Small photo studio for rent near Nyugati €20 / hour Adam Prancz Photographer Avantgand studio Ghent €300 / day Lieven D Fotostudio22 €250 / day Paul B Alquiler Estudio Fotográfico Barcelona | Cadàver Exquisit €20 / hour irati b Photo & Greenkey studio €275 / day Christophe L Wallnwood €125 / hour Luis Miguel G Alquiler Estudio de Fotografía €40 / hour Artspace Barcelona Shoot your best shots in our beautiful studio! €100 / day Lisa S Photo studio in the centre of Berlin €45 / hour Lisa S H-20 Lifestyle Photo Studio €29 / hour Zsolt N Alquiler estudio fotográfico Madrid | Espacio FAMA €100 / day ESPACIO FAMA Photo studio + Beauty Salon €25 / hour Full I NaveThePhoto €52.94 / hour NaveThePhoto ← Previous 1 2 3 4 5 Next →